Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Kennametal worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

KMT traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.13. 681,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

