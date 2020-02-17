KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. KLA accounts for 2.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,037. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

KLA stock opened at $176.28 on Monday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

