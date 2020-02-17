Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of KN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. Knowles has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth about $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth approximately $6,044,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 326,438 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

