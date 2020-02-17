Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koppers by 433.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Koppers by 126.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 77,349 shares of the company traded hands. Koppers has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

