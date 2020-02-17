Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 32,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Shares of KR opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

