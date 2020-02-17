Kuai Token (KT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.23 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $6.23 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.43 or 0.02736075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00228214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00141069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

