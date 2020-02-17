Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CLSA cut Kura Sushi USA from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $184.37 million and a PE ratio of 81.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.43. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter worth $103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

