L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$286,400.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau purchased 200,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of A$286,400.00 ($203,120.57).

Mark Landau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Mark Landau purchased 65,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$106,210.00 ($75,326.24).

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The company has a market capitalization of $940.75 million and a PE ratio of -19.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.54.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

