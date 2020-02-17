LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $5.01 Million Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 0.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 215,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,558,000 after acquiring an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $793,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,788 shares of company stock worth $13,717,420 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.12. Twilio Inc has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

