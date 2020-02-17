LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 1,654 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.10.

Shares of MELI traded up $16.48 on Monday, reaching $735.01. 967,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,640. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $358.07 and a 12 month high of $735.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $649.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.88.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

