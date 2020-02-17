LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes $278,000 Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 65,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $103,935.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,948.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $779,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,813. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GH stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 741,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.