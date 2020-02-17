Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Landmark Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $112,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.