Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Receives Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of LPI opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $218.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 40.90% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 210.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $3,984,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 164.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 86,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

