Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Up 7.1% in January

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 307,999 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,143,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,711,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lazard by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,469 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. Lazard has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

