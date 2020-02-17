LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCNB. BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 7,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,853. LCNB has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $74,778.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,240 shares of company stock worth $170,272 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.