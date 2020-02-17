Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,018 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.