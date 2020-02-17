Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,435.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 157,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 147,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.55. 800,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $180.29 and a 12 month high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.