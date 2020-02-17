Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 123,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 18,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 192,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,095,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,026,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

