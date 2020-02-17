Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $350,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,328,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,451,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

