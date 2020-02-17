Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $994,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

HD stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.03. 2,840,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,289. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $245.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

