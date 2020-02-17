Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,430 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Target by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Target by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $116.63. 3,286,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.