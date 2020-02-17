Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes $638,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 8,103,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,998,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

