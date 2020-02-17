Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 397,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Broadmark Realty Capital accounts for approximately 3.6% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Broadmark Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:BRMK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.69. 316,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,123. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.54. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.