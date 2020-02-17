LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,225 shares of company stock valued at $197,777. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

