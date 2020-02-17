Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LLIT stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,314 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Lianluo Smart has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.