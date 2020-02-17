Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 408,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.83. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

