Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 23,000 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEI. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PEI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.66. 1,515,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEI. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

