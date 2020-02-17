Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 523,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.55. 1,991,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

