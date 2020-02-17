Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,423 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $180.81. 2,489,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.38 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

