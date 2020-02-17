Lido Advisors LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,821 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,986,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.65 on Monday, hitting $116.63. 3,286,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average of $111.52. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

