Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 147.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after acquiring an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after acquiring an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.95. 2,713,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $341.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.00 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

