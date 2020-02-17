Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 220.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,173,000 after purchasing an additional 229,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $6,376,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,551,000 after purchasing an additional 43,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 328,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,945. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

