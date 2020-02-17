LIFE Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, LIFE has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $6,251.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $274.86 or 0.02783227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00231944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00145592 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

