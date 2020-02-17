Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 71,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

LGND traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 274,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,311. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

