LiteCoin Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,853.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $3,853.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,693.44 or 2.00401769 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 263.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025241 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.