Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Down 9.7% in January

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 793,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of LFUS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,658 shares. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average is $178.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,358 shares of company stock worth $14,147,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,018,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

