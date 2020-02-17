Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 35.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse by 18.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.84. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,358 shares of company stock valued at $14,147,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

