LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,960.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.20. 1,354,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,135. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

