Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.33% of Msci worth $72,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after purchasing an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Msci by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Msci by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,373 shares of company stock worth $9,947,168. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $9.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $322.56. 568,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,502. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.06.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

