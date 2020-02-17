Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326,185 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Target worth $145,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

TGT traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.63. 3,286,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.52. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.