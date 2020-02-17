Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 906,201 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $134,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,256,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,445,827. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

