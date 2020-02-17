Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $166.11 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 303,057 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $166,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,289. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $245.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

