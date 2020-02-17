Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $99,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after buying an additional 115,013 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

