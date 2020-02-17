Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadcom worth $87,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,997,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.87. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.