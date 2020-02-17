Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,614 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $110,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after acquiring an additional 175,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after acquiring an additional 445,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,965,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

