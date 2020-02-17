LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $10.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $11.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.60. 1,895,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

