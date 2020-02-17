Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.93

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.929 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Magellan Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.74.

ASX:MFG opened at A$72.56 ($51.46) on Monday. Magellan Financial Group has a 1-year low of A$29.08 ($20.62) and a 1-year high of A$71.54 ($50.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$56.11.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

