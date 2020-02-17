Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.03 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.18 ($0.17), 316,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.17).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,268.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,247.02.

About Magnit PAO (LON:MGNT)

Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnit PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnit PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.