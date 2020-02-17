Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.86. 186,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,434. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth about $146,000.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

