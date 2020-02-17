Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.58 Per Share

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Marathon Petroleum has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $58.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.